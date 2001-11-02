Announcement

Should I wear a yellow David's star by being a Russian.

  • #1

    Should I wear a yellow David's star by being a Russian.

    You went completely insane - West!

    REALLY!!!
  • #2
    You don't even realize that you are no better than Nazis!

    • #3
      You delete my posts, delete my threads, re-name them for fun, edit my posts to make fun of me, edit my avatar, rename my title.

      Are you fkn nuts or just being what you are - Nazis?

      • #4
        Are you really went to this point?

        • #5
          If so, then ask yourselves - what the hell are you?!

          • #6
            If not a Nazi shizophrenics?

            • #7
              You are so afraid of truth that you can't let anyone to say it by deleting his threads and posts!
              What is thatm if not a cenzorship?

              • #8
                Burn in hell, pitty Western idiots!
                I am saying that with sorrow, really!

                • #9
                  You are nuts!

                  • #10
                    https://apolyton.net/forum/miscellan...017-i-m-coming

                    • #11
                      https://apolyton.net/forum/miscellan...inless-zombies

                      • #12
                        I have predicted in those threads how all is gonna be!

                        • #13
                          You are the Empire of Lies of a schizophrenic brainless zombies.

                          • #14
                            Have fun in you parallel universe!

                            • #15
                              Until we come with fire to your place!

