This is what you are!

  #1

    This is what you are!

    The Empire of LIES!

    Consider this my final fareway.
    After 22 years here I don't wan't to belong to this society any longer.
    Because it's a stupid waste of time.
    I've spent 30 minutes by typing my reply to Plato, just to find out my post to be deleted without any comment from a moderator (uncle).
    So, tell me, uncle, why shoul I ever waste my time here to post anything, if you can just erase it, like nothing ever happened?
    You call it your rules as Plato have said?

    I F*CK your rules!

    Period!

    22 years of being here will be cancelled this way:
    I open a notepad, type a random line.
    Then chenge my password here, copy/paste with that random line, then delete notepad.

    So, f*ck Plato, f*ck Uncle, and f*ck Paiktis.

    F*ck all of you, western brainwashesd idiots!

    22 years of fkn nothing!!!


    You do not understand persuasion!

    You understand only one thing - when the Russian banner is waving over your parliament!

    A mother****ing idiots, who never learns!
  #2
    I F*CK YOUR RULES!!!

    #3
      Farewell everyone!

