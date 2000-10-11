Announcement

Collapse
No announcement yet.

Metro

Collapse
X
Collapse
 
  • Page of 2
  • Filter
  • Time
  • Show
Clear All
new posts
Previous 1 2 template Next
  • #1

    Metro

    Thuis will probably get deleted by the ameircan thought police
    Tags: None
  • #2
    I was in the metro

    happy beycase all o f the west tech, the amazing greek gods, made me live

    Comment

    • #3
      And I thank them


      I bow to decmocracy science to all things greek really

      AND to ALL that made science do kick ass that i am/we are alive

      Comment

      • #4
        I bow to science. to the west, to democracy to socialsim, to me. to greece

        to the hanbds on gods

        Comment

        • #5
          MJy life given back t me and my people that I love


          I swear I can kick the ass of all scum.

          I am a member of the greek army after ll


          But no

          Comment

          • #6
            I swear to god to greece that they make me feel what is right or wrong

            but let me tell you scumm

            Comment

            • #7
              I am not serb.

              I will not kill a human being

              Comment

              • #8
                But I have one word for you



                that you seem to heed


                Behave

                Comment

                • #9
                  And I am gklad that you behave

                  Comment

                  • #10
                    I mean serb would kill me and 10 greeks with me


                    Comment

                    • #11
                      No he won't


                      But respect for our country

                      For GREECE

                      Comment

                      • #12
                        I know capitalism calls for pakistan


                        lol

                        I know all of that very well


                        God, grand me serenity

                        Comment

                        • #13
                          And I thank you GOD for all you have done


                          show me the path

                          I am not a coward, I'm indesicive

                          Comment

                          • #14
                            I bow before you

                            show me the path

                            I am not a coward, command and I will do

                            Comment

                            • #15
                              My soul is filled with being grateful



                              I can do anything. I know you love me.

                              Comment

                              Previous 1 2 template Next
                              Working...
                              X