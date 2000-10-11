Thuis will probably get deleted by the ameircan thought police
And I thank them
I bow to decmocracy science to all things greek really
AND to ALL that made science do kick ass that i am/we are alive
-
I bow to science. to the west, to democracy to socialsim, to me. to greece
to the hanbds on gods
-
MJy life given back t me and my people that I love
I swear I can kick the ass of all scum.
I am a member of the greek army after ll
But no
-
I swear to god to greece that they make me feel what is right or wrong
but let me tell you scumm
-
I am not serb.
I will not kill a human being
-
But I have one word for you
that you seem to heed
Behave
-
And I am gklad that you behave
-
I mean serb would kill me and 10 greeks with me
-
No he won't
But respect for our country
For GREECE
-
I know capitalism calls for pakistan
lol
I know all of that very well
God, grand me serenity
-
And I thank you GOD for all you have done
show me the path
I am not a coward, I'm indesicive
-
I bow before you
show me the path
I am not a coward, command and I will do
-
My soul is filled with being grateful
I can do anything. I know you love me.
