my drunking thread. let serb be free!

  • #1

    my drunking thread. let serb be free!

    really. as far as bustef aiad it was from above. mwhc says let serb ve free. i want to know who agrees. yes! serb and i have disagrred but serb and i have been poly. i want all to post here _ LET SERB BE FREE!!!!
    If I never respond to you it's probably because you're on my idiot/ignore list.
  • #2
    He was unbanned this morning.
    AC2- the most active SMAC(X) community on the web.
    JKStudio - Masks and other Art

    God bless BeBro, Erika and Gribbler

    • #3
      well now thats a good thing. how are you doing buster?
      If I never respond to you it's probably because you're on my idiot/ignore list.

      • #4
        and yes... very drunk.... and yes. this is my drinkunbg thread of the niognbt/ a no back space night
        If I never respond to you it's probably because you're on my idiot/ignore list.

        • #5
          I'm not doing all that well - spring allergies or something. Been under the weather for a week and a half.
          AC2- the most active SMAC(X) community on the web.
          JKStudio - Masks and other Art

          God bless BeBro, Erika and Gribbler

          • #6
            i do suffer from gHAT. and! not much i can offwe wevn from doctgor. take showers. i know this shpounds weird. but (espessillyy this time of year) it helps). RUM!!!!!!!
            If I never respond to you it's probably because you're on my idiot/ignore list.

