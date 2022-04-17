Announcement

Collapse
No announcement yet.

where do you like to party - and yes i have posted from sears tower signature lounge a fwe rtimes

Collapse
X
Collapse
 
  • Page of 1
  • Filter
  • Time
  • Show
Clear All
new posts
Previous template Next
  • #1

    where do you like to party - and yes i have posted from sears tower signature lounge a fwe rtimes

    yes. i love choicago. sears tower signature lounge is a tall builring. with a elevator to a resturant. two story. it's a fabulous location in chicago. a run and coke will cost you $18. but well worth it.
    If I never respond to you it's probably because you're on my idiot/ignore list.
    Tags: None
  • #2
    no wait! hancock lounge chicago
    If I never respond to you it's probably because you're on my idiot/ignore list.

    Comment

    • #3
      Experience Chicago’s most breathtaking views with a refreshing cocktail in your hand. Perched on the 96th floor of historic 875 North Michigan Ave
      If I never respond to you it's probably because you're on my idiot/ignore list.

      Comment

      • #4
        it opens at 11am.. sad. but i think i am correct
        If I never respond to you it's probably because you're on my idiot/ignore list.

        Comment

        • #5
          hancock towwer...... the lounge ioopens before the obervaation lounge. the obersavtion lougbhe is also a level below the bar. just so you know.
          If I never respond to you it's probably because you're on my idiot/ignore list.

          Comment

          • #6
            and crab trww is giving me crap! this is a good thread/ where do you partry?!?!?
            If I never respond to you it's probably because you're on my idiot/ignore list.

            Comment

            Previous template Next
            Working...
            X