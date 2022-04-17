yes. i love choicago. sears tower signature lounge is a tall builring. with a elevator to a resturant. two story. it's a fabulous location in chicago. a run and coke will cost you $18. but well worth it.
where do you like to party - and yes i have posted from sears tower signature lounge a fwe rtimes
where do you like to party - and yes i have posted from sears tower signature lounge a fwe rtimes
no wait! hancock lounge chicago
Experience Chicago's most breathtaking views with a refreshing cocktail in your hand. Perched on the 96th floor of historic 875 North Michigan Ave
it opens at 11am.. sad. but i think i am correct
hancock towwer...... the lounge ioopens before the obervaation lounge. the obersavtion lougbhe is also a level below the bar. just so you know.
and crab trww is giving me crap! this is a good thread/ where do you partry?!?!?
