Empire of brainless zombie Lies

I will not start since the lies of the times of American-Spanish war, when USA have blew-up its cruiser USS Maine and killed its 266 sailors to start the war of aggression against Spain or alike the Gulf of Tonkin incident where the "Vietnam's fishermen have attacked US Navy" for no reason, just to give them a casus belly to kill three millions of Vietnamese and to poison the land with chemical weapons, which still takes tens of thousands lives every year due to pollution and make thousands of babies born disabled.
I’ll start with the modern history of the bloody butchers and the brainwashed imbecile zombies.
In 1991 the US ambassador in Iraq get the Saddam a green light to invade Kuwait.
Some days after this 15 years old girl faced the US Congress and told her heartbreaking story about Iraqis soldiers throwing out babies from the incubators to the cold floor in Kuwait hospitals to watch them die.
That was really heartbreaking!!!
You were outraged!
You have invaded the country and killed hundreds of thousands, including tens of thousands of civilians and thousands of children.
Then, out of a sudden in 1992 it was revealed that this Oscar-winning Arab princess was a daughter of the Kuwaiti ambassador to the US and everything that she said was a LIE!
That was just a spectacle to start the war!
But you didn’t give a damn!
In 1999 your media have created an alike hype about the genocide of Albanians in Serbia. Before the actual aggression against Serbia there were over one thousand articles in the American papers about the “Serbian genocide” with a few months. The NYT alone have posted over 80 propaganda stories within two months before the attack on Serbia.
You were outraged!
You have bombarded the country for 78 days, killing thousands of civilians and about 400 children among them and bombing an European country to the stone age.
Then, out of a sudden the excavations of the supposed “Serbian genocide” victims have shown a ZERO proof of American claims.
They were LYING!
But you didn’t give a damn, because stupid brainless zombies never learn!
In 2001 the G.W. Bush has convinced his fellow Americans that Afghanistan is responsible for the tragedy of 911, despite the fact that the suicide pilots, who attacked the Twin towers were Saudi Arabian citizens, there was no single Afghani among them, but since Saudi Arabia is your bellowed ally of the Middle East, you have attacked Afghanistan.
You were outraged!
And you have killed HUNDREDS of thousands of people, including TENS of THOUSANDS OF CHILDREN!
Then you run with tails between your legs, never begging for forgiveness for what you have done there!
In 2003 your Empire of lies has claimed that Iraq is also responsible for 911 and threatens USA with weapons of mass-destruction. Your secretary of state was shaking a tube with a white substance in the UN Security Council to prove that:
You were outraged!
And were creaming your pants as never before!
Soon you have invaded Iraq, killed nearly a million of people there, including nearly a hundred thousand children!
You were leveling their cities to the ground and call it a “collateral damage”!
And still you are so sure, that you are doing a right thing!
You have hanged Saddam, but then out of a sudden – he had nothing to do with 911 and there no weapons of mass destructions ever been found in Iraq.
They have lied to you once again, but the brainless zombies never learn!
Same has happened in Libya and Syria, when your hired “white helmets” were shooting BS fake videos about “Chemical weapons” for you at day, while serving at ISIS at night.
You were outrageous and hyped all the way, all the times!
Because you are so dumb and never learn!
Now you have thrown the amount of bullsh!t on Russia you have never threw on anyone else!
And you are as usual so outraged!
And so hyped!
Because you are just a brainless zombies and never learn!
You don’t learn a thing, bloody butchers!
But, this time there is a difference – we are not Vietnam, nor Iraq or Serbia, we will just INCINERATE YOU, if you don’t start learning pretty soon!
p.s. You are so brainless, really! And never ever learn, idiots!
