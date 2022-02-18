Serb's Dating Thread

Ukrainian armed forces had fired over 600 artillery shells to Donetsk People Republic territory within the last 24 hours. Both DNR and LNR have declared military mobilisation and started a full-scale evacuation of civilians to Russia.
So, the nazi motherf*ckers have finally started it, stupid suicide bastards! We will wipe the floor with them now.
Your brilliant brainwasging media would never tell you who has started this war of course. A couple days after they will cream their and your pants with headliners like "Russia has finally started its invasion!" Just like they did in 2008 when Russia has intervenued to stop massacring of Russian peacekeepers and South Ossetian civilians by Saakashvili's army.
Back then it took us five days to crush Georgian so-called army (trained, equiped and supplied by USA). I give Ukraine three days now and I might be a very generous here.
The stupid imbecile nazi lackeys of yours are just doing what you command to them even realizing that it is a suicide for them!
Amazing idiots!
Ok! They will pay now!
