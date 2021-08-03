Sochi owner announced the transfer of footballer Zabolotny to CSKA

“Zabolotny left“ Sochi ”, I wish him good luck in CSKA. The rest of the leaders remain in the club,” RIA Novosti quotes Rotenberg. CSKA coach Olic will join the coaching staff of the Croatian national team at Euro 2020 Zabolotny, a graduate of CSKA. He played for Astrakhan "Volgar-Gazprom", Yekaterinburg "Ural", Bryansk "Dynamo", "Ufa", Voronezh "Fakel", "Tosno" and St. Petersburg "Zenith". Since 2019, he has pinup defended the colors of Sochi, in which he played 52 games and scored 15 goals. The head coach of the Russian national team Stanislav Cherchesov included Zabolotny in the list of players who will be called up for the collection of the national team before the European Championship.