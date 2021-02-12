"Blocking online providers. "b(u)y(e) The Game

it might take two hundred years to clean up the mess people alive today are making
and that's just by some bull**** idealized first worlder point of view
to a nothing no glove standard of asswiping clean
everything human beings do is fake
it's not just enough to be some commie ***** and say corporations suck
human beings are flagrant false advertising
every god damn last idealized human role in "reality" is some bloated ****ing resume
there's no such thing as an adult
every god damn name you or i have ever read about or heard... basically the equivalent of hitler, but without the high score (by that metric)
what a failed species
the kids are dumber
freaknomics 35 is going to be about the surprising cognitive benefits of leaded gasoline
i can't think of any other explanation other than every last speech and powerpoint everyone ever gave... complete fraud
