Help geronimo buy a 3d printer

No i haven't been lurking but ive missed the place!
Anyway, does anybody have any experience to help guide a purchase of a 3d printer? I'm strongly leaning towards fdm but other than that I'm mostly looking for maximum flexibility, reliability, and precision without spending a lot more than $500 on this first printer.
can anybody speak to the worth of dual extruders vs single or of a wide variety of plastics vs just pla and abs? I'm sure this first one will be what i can work with for the next couple of years and I'm not really satisfied with the inconsistent guidance reviews and buyer's guides are offering.
thanks for any advice and sorry being such a stranger again.
Anyway, does anybody have any experience to help guide a purchase of a 3d printer? I'm strongly leaning towards fdm but other than that I'm mostly looking for maximum flexibility, reliability, and precision without spending a lot more than $500 on this first printer.
can anybody speak to the worth of dual extruders vs single or of a wide variety of plastics vs just pla and abs? I'm sure this first one will be what i can work with for the next couple of years and I'm not really satisfied with the inconsistent guidance reviews and buyer's guides are offering.
thanks for any advice and sorry being such a stranger again.