Cables (semi tech rant)

So yeah, my TV produces nice pics, but the sound is kinda weak sauce.
So let's get a soundbar for better sound. I wisely took one with multiple ways to connect...or so I thought.
1. TV has HDMI2x. Soundbar has HDMI. Soundbar has funny lights on, great, now what can go wrong?
Ahh quite something it seems - the soundbar needs HDMI CEC/ARC. Which either my TV (which is just 3yrs old or so) hasn't, or I didn't find some setting for it, or whatever. Result:
Crappy TV sound 1, soundbar 0
2. Mkay, HDMI would be best I read, but it's just for snobs anyway. Real men use something else, like those good old cinch left/right audio cable(s) which I have in several variants from other stuff.
They fit perfectly, great. And the TV automatically switches something in the audio menu without the HDMI connection on, so there's a reaction!
But oh horror, still the result is:
Crappy TV sound 1, soundbar 0
3. There's also the possibility to use an optical cable. I never used one or even knew about those before, so I don't have anything to try. Ordered one extra now. hehe, let's hope there isn't a gazillion variations with the soundbar supporting all others only
Until this arrives I'm stuck with:
Crappy TV sound 1, soundbar 0
And of course there's no guarantee it will actually work this time.
But if not I just send the whole soundbar back and go for a refund
So let's get a soundbar for better sound. I wisely took one with multiple ways to connect...or so I thought.
1. TV has HDMI2x. Soundbar has HDMI. Soundbar has funny lights on, great, now what can go wrong?
Ahh quite something it seems - the soundbar needs HDMI CEC/ARC. Which either my TV (which is just 3yrs old or so) hasn't, or I didn't find some setting for it, or whatever. Result:
Crappy TV sound 1, soundbar 0
2. Mkay, HDMI would be best I read, but it's just for snobs anyway. Real men use something else, like those good old cinch left/right audio cable(s) which I have in several variants from other stuff.
They fit perfectly, great. And the TV automatically switches something in the audio menu without the HDMI connection on, so there's a reaction!
But oh horror, still the result is:
Crappy TV sound 1, soundbar 0
3. There's also the possibility to use an optical cable. I never used one or even knew about those before, so I don't have anything to try. Ordered one extra now. hehe, let's hope there isn't a gazillion variations with the soundbar supporting all others only
Until this arrives I'm stuck with:
Crappy TV sound 1, soundbar 0
And of course there's no guarantee it will actually work this time.
But if not I just send the whole soundbar back and go for a refund
Comment