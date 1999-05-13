Announcement

Tech help needed for my new/used pc

    Tech help needed for my new/used pc

    Heyyyyyy... My old PC with XP lost my flashplayer support and not only did my internet screen go weird looking but I cant play my civ 4 bts, same weird looking screen. I got messages to uninstall flashplayer and now my PC is all messed up. Is that because my flashplayer was not uninstalled and the feature is now unusable for XP? Can I remove flash from my old pc to fix the problem or am I doomed to upgrade my pc?

    Anyway, I got a used desktop I7 Dell and wondering what if any browser I should DL or is windows 10 Edge okay to use? God I hate learning new technology, I'm such a luddite. I'm used to Mozilla Firefox but I dont even know how to DL it and set it up.

    will win 10 operate my old civ 4 bts game?
  #2
    This is for the best.
