Tech help needed for my new/used pc

Heyyyyyy... My old PC with XP lost my flashplayer support and not only did my internet screen go weird looking but I cant play my civ 4 bts, same weird looking screen. I got messages to uninstall flashplayer and now my PC is all messed up. Is that because my flashplayer was not uninstalled and the feature is now unusable for XP? Can I remove flash from my old pc to fix the problem or am I doomed to upgrade my pc?
Anyway, I got a used desktop I7 Dell and wondering what if any browser I should DL or is windows 10 Edge okay to use? God I hate learning new technology, I'm such a luddite. I'm used to Mozilla Firefox but I dont even know how to DL it and set it up.
will win 10 operate my old civ 4 bts game?
