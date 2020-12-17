Intelligent Data Management to Get your Cloud Ready

Your records recovery services come with a service level agreement (SLA). But a service level agreement doesn't cover everything. SLAs are designed to ensure the availability of your cloud service. So the next time you sign in to your Microsoft Teams app or Salesforce.com, you'll be able to access the service. However, when it comes to your data, terms of service don't always protect you.
Cloud providers like Microsoft and Salesforce even encourage their customers to look for third-party solutions to protect their data. Salesforce even went so far as to discontinue its own native catering service in July 2020!
Cloud providers like Microsoft and Salesforce even encourage their customers to look for third-party solutions to protect their data. Salesforce even went so far as to discontinue its own native catering service in July 2020!
Comment