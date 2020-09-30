Announcement

What is your least favourite type of Tattoo?

    What is your least favourite type of Tattoo?

    i would a love heart - cringe and bland.
    I find nothing sexy about a women with a tattoo.

      There used to be an all girl (women) pipe band in Winnipeg, The Heather Belles. I like pipe bands, and they held good tattoos. I also like haggis, neeps, and tatties! And Scotch whisky.

      Did you know Trump just put tariffs on Scotch whisky?
      U.S. tariffs on Scotch whisky
      https://www.reuters.com
      British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said tariffs placed on Scottish malt whisky by the United States "cannot be right" and should be removed.
      There's nothing wrong with the dream, my friend, the problem lies with the dreamer.

        the ones that become infected right after. spent 6 years in US Navy, saw some of that. Never got one.
        If I never respond to you it's probably because you're on my idiot/ignore list.

