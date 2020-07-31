Announcement

Collapse
No announcement yet.

Conservative Federalist Society Issues Scathing Rebuke of Trump: Calls Fascist and Asks for Impeachment

Collapse
X
Collapse
 
  • Page of 1
  • Filter
  • Time
  • Show
Clear All
new posts
Previous template Next
  • #1

    Conservative Federalist Society Issues Scathing Rebuke of Trump: Calls Fascist and Asks for Impeachment

    And here you have it. They are laying the political cover for Republicans to distance themselves away from Trump.

    Notable members of the Federalist Society:

    Clarence Thomas
    John Ashcroft
    Brett Kavanaugh
    Robert Bork
    Orrin Hatch
    Ted Cruz
    Ken Starr (yes, THAT Ken Starr)
    Roger Pilon (Cato Institute Director)

    https://talkingpointsmemo.com/news/f...ic-impeachable

    I am frankly appalled by the president’s recent tweet seeking to postpone the November election.

    Until recently, I had taken as political hyperbole the Democrats’ assertion that President Trump is a fascist,” he said. “But this latest tweet is fascistic and is itself grounds for the president’s immediate impeachment again by the House of Representatives and his removal from office by the Senate.

    President Trump needs to be told by every Republican in Congress that he cannot postpone the federal election,” Calabresi said. “Doing so would be illegal, unconstitutional and without precedent in American history. Anyone who says otherwise should never be elected to Congress again.
    We the people are the rightful masters of both Congress and the courts, not to overthrow the Constitution but to overthrow the men who pervert the Constitution.
    Let the People know the facts and the country will be saved.
    Abraham Lincoln
    Tags: None
Previous template Next
Working...
X