Conservative Federalist Society Issues Scathing Rebuke of Trump: Calls Fascist and Asks for Impeachment

And here you have it. They are laying the political cover for Republicans to distance themselves away from Trump.
Notable members of the Federalist Society:
Clarence Thomas
John Ashcroft
Brett Kavanaugh
Robert Bork
Orrin Hatch
Ted Cruz
Ken Starr (yes, THAT Ken Starr)
Roger Pilon (Cato Institute Director)
https://talkingpointsmemo.com/news/f...ic-impeachable
I am frankly appalled by the president’s recent tweet seeking to postpone the November election.
Until recently, I had taken as political hyperbole the Democrats’ assertion that President Trump is a fascist,” he said. “But this latest tweet is fascistic and is itself grounds for the president’s immediate impeachment again by the House of Representatives and his removal from office by the Senate.
President Trump needs to be told by every Republican in Congress that he cannot postpone the federal election,” Calabresi said. “Doing so would be illegal, unconstitutional and without precedent in American history. Anyone who says otherwise should never be elected to Congress again.
