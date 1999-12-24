Login or Sign Up
Why can't we be more like Twitter...?
Why can't we be more like Twitter...?
Today, 11:24
And ban douchebags on here for posting
'MISLEADING AND POTENTIALLY HARMFUL INFORMATION' ABOUT CORONAVIRUS
Is it me, or is MOBIUS a horrible person?
Today, 12:25
Did somebody suggest drinking bleach in a Covid way?
I'm not conceited, conceit is a fault and I have no faults...
Civ and WoW are my crack... just one... more... turn...
