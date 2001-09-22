Login or Sign Up
I don’t know about you but...
Dinner
Deity
I don’t know about you but...
Today, 04:41
All of my trust about humanity being a just and noble species ended when I saw little boys gleefully farting and reveling in the horrible stench they had made.
Try
http://wordforge.net/index.php
for discussion and debate.
