What is mobile-first indexing?

At present, Google is changing its search algorithm. Google announced that they are promoting mobile-first indexing, which will affect your blog or website in terms of ranking. As the name suggests, mobile-first indexing means that Google will use your mobile version data for indexing and ranking.
Therefore it is necessary to make your blog mobile-friendly to improve your indexing and ranking in search results.
In this forum, I am going to explain some tips to make your blog or website mobile-friendly.
Responsive Theme:
Friends, always use a responsive theme for your blog, and I am sure you will benefit from using it. At present, most bloggers are already using a responsive theme.
Improve mobile user experience:
If you want to improve blog traffic and SEO, enhance the mobile user experience by using the right font and effectively use navigation features. Users should not face problems in searching etc. on your blog.
Amp version:
Quick mobile pages are one of the best techniques to make your blog mobile-friendly. If you use WordPress for blogging, activate the AMP version in your WordPress blog.
If you are looking for a web design company, do not forget to discuss the above techniques with them to make your site or blog mobile-friendly.
I hope all the above techniques will help you make your blog, mobile-first indexing friendly.