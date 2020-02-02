PoE trade currency core battle will never be as gratifying as Diablo 3's. It is slower and lacks the same kinetic energy as monsters ragdoll and the environment crumbles from your attacks. However, what it lacks in action and animation, it makes up for in spades with the strategic depth that comes from gradually molding a character from such a robust system. I don't feel nearly as attached to any of my Diablo characters because I feel like I've spent so much time into intimately understanding the way my Witch works. She feels handmade even though I built her out of a template. Along together with her passive tree almost complete and a fantastic deal of her abilities in place, she burns packs of creatures with tremendous ferocity. It is like booting up a new PC build for the first time, hearing it whir into life and needing to shout "It's alive!"
Once I embraced Path of Exile's sprawling complexity, the dominos of my apprehension began to fall. I wanted to learn more about the POE game because I knew that its complexity is in fact a virtue. Another day I spent an hour on the wiki finding out where I can find the remainder of the skill gems I need to complete my build, and there's a few dozen additional long-term goals I am beginning to work towards. Like a fantastic MMO, I'm excited about the travel instead of the destination. And that is another reason Diablo 3's Necromancer, despite being a lot of fun to play, never hooked me for longer than a couple of days. In a hour or two, I had electricity levelled him to 70, but I did not feel any relationship with the progress I had made.
Now that I've learned to enjoy Path of Exile's heart POE match, I am also starting to appreciate Course of Oriath. As I mentioned, it introduces six new functions for a total of ten. This replaces the genre-standard difficulty system, where I would normally play precisely the exact same material over and over at greater difficulties. Instead, Path of Exile is now one massive experience. Technically four of the new acts are a retread through recognizable zones, but there's constant detours to new locations and striking changes to the scenery to help keep things interesting. Beyond this, there's a whole endPOE game to look ahead, but I am not certain if I'll even get there. I've been reading other construct guides and I am itching to try something new, to experience which slow transformation from weakling to god-like but with a new playstyle.