[Apolyton Plays] 02 Born on the Bayou - João III of Portugal

HELLO APOLYTON! Please join us for our second game of Apolyton Plays!
Every month, a new game to play and compare strategies with everyone. Post screenshots every fifty turns or so and tell us how you're game's going!
This month: Joao III of Portugal.
Requirements: Civ 6 Platinum Edition and the 2020 Season Pass.
Difficulty: King
Map: Marshland
Size: Standard
Game Mode: Secret Societies
Staring Position:
Download the save file here!
Let's see what you've got, Apolyton!
