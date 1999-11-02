Announcement

[Apolyton Plays] 02 Born on the Bayou - João III of Portugal

  • #1

    [Apolyton Plays] 02 Born on the Bayou - João III of Portugal

    HELLO APOLYTON! Please join us for our second game of Apolyton Plays!

    Every month, a new game to play and compare strategies with everyone. Post screenshots every fifty turns or so and tell us how you're game's going!

    This month: Joao III of Portugal.


    Requirements: Civ 6 Platinum Edition and the 2020 Season Pass.

    Difficulty: King
    Map: Marshland
    Size: Standard
    Game Mode: Secret Societies

    Staring Position:


    Download the save file here!

    Let's see what you've got, Apolyton!
    I wasn't born with enough middle fingers.
    [Brandon Roderick? You mean Brock's Toadie?][Hanged from Yggdrasil]
