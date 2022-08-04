automated workers behave differently?

Before the G&K when I automated the workers at the very beginning of the game (really the first worker) they started to build a farm (I always research that first). Mostly because at that early stage I haven't had any other tech invented so nothing more the worker can do anyhow. Now however I saw that it just remains in the city instead of creating the farm. I always have to do it manually.
Anyone else noticed it? It probably means that the calculation to decide on an action has probably changed.
