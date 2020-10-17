Civ 5 Expansion - Random Reboots

Ever since I installed the new expansion Brave New World, my computer will reboot - somewhat randomly. A few posts I read suggested it might be a heat issue. I benchmarked a few programs I run, and Civ 5 is NOT the most stressfull from a heat standpoint on my computer - and the other programs NEVER reboot the computer. I NEVER had this issue prior to this expac (Gods and Kings worked without a hitch).
My questions are:
1) Has anyone else experienced this issue?
2) Anyone solved it?
3) Any suggestions of things to try?
And yes - I do have latest drivers... .
Thanks for any helpful suggestions.
