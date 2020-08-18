Backlit photography techniques

A backlit image refers to an image with a light source behind it. Backlit photography is most commonly used with portraits. Different types of backlit sunlight and Landscape images are considered backlit as well. In which, if you do not know how to do this kind of photography, it will be difficult to get a beautiful picture. That will change your thinking in backlit photography From difficult to easy Change the perspective of photography to be more creative. And makes backlit photography It's a challenging experience for you once again. The right moment to take pictures Choosing the time of morning at sunrise and evening at sunset. Also known as the Golden Hour is the perfect time. For taking backlit photos for people. With the softness of the incident light Makes the image look softer than any other time The image has an orange-yellow tone that bathes the subject When taken out, the image is very beautiful and outstanding.casino
Compose the image Taking good backlit photos Depending on the selected shooting position Compose your shot and look at the direction of the incident light exactly where the incident light is. Causing light edges around Model, also known as Rim Light, will make the image very beautiful. And be careful not to cover the light completely because it will make the image come out black hands. Find a shade and use it to reflect light onto the subject. For the light that is too bright, you may need to find a little bit of shelter. It could be under a canopy or use a tall umbrella or a thin cloth to help filter out strong light. Or, turning the angle of the subject can also help. Using a reflector to direct the light towards the subject to create more balance is another way to make backlit photos look good. Use flash to fill the light. The flash is another device that can be used to make backlit photography a lot better because backlit photography will make our subject appear darker. Using a flash of light into a pattern May focus on specific points Will make the subject stand out Switch to Manual mode for taking pictures. Backlit photography is definitely not suitable for using Auto mode, which guarantees a darker image.
