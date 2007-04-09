Announcement

Collapse
No announcement yet.

Civilization VI PbC Cúmulonimbus

Collapse
X
Collapse
 
  • Page of 1
  • Filter
  • Time
  • Show
Clear All
new posts
Previous template Next
  • #1

    Civilization VI PbC Cúmulonimbus

    Civilization VI Play by Cloud Cúmulonimbus

    Click image for larger version Name: cumulonimbo.jpg Views: 1 Size: 33.0 KB ID: 9427171

    CONFIGURACIÓN

    Click image for larger version Name: Nu_B2_a_REDIM.jpg Views: 1 Size: 30.9 KB ID: 9427172

    Click image for larger version Name: Nu_B2_B_REDIM.jpg Views: 1 Size: 37.0 KB ID: 9427173

    JUGADORES Y ORDEN DE JUEGO

    Zside
    HBHR
    Vincendi
    toWers
    Dami
    Avatar: Argus (Wishbone Ash - 1972)
    Tags: None
  • #2
    Turno de HBHR

    Este no es el primer turno. Es el turno de preparación. Elegid Civ y líder, poned la dificultad en Emperador y pulsad en "Listo"
    El código lo enviará cada uno al siguiente cuando sea avisado de que es su turno.
    Avatar: Argus (Wishbone Ash - 1972)

    Comment

    Previous template Next
    Working...
    X