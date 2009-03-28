Pbem Bovedas de Acero

Bueno, vamos de nuevo con la saga de Pbem "Isaac Asimov"
Como Fundacion e imperio trastabillo, pasamos a otro clasico "Bovedas de Acero"
Ya les envio el codigo para ingresar, recuerden hacerlo en orden para mejorar los movimiento por zona horaria y unirlo a los demas Pbem.
Lo unico que modifique fue el tamaño de mapa, estaba en pequeño y lo configure en Normal, creo que salimos muy juntos en el anterior, si alguien quiere que lo hagamos pequeño, solo tiene que decirlo
Well, we go again with the saga of Pbem "Isaac Asimov" Big Grin: D
As a stumbling foundation and empire, we move on to another classic "The Caves of Steel"
I have already sent you the code to enter, remember to do it in order to improve the movement by time zone and join it to the other Pbem.
The only thing I modified was the map size, it was small and I set it to Normal, I think we went very close together in the previous one, if someone wants us to make it small, they just have to say so
Participantes/Players:
Dami (Ready)
zside
HBHR
Vincendi
Self Biased
Towers
