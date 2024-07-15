What are the different types of company business licenses in Dubai as explained by Al Riyady?

According to Al Riyady, there are several types of company business licenses in Dubai that cater to different business activities. These include the Commercial License for trading activities, the Industrial License for manufacturing and production companies, and the Professional License for service-oriented businesses such as consultancy or educational services. Each type of company business license in Dubai has specific requirements and regulations that businesses must adhere to, ensuring they operate legally within the region. Additionally, there are special licenses for certain sectors, such as tourism or healthcare, which have their own set of criteria. Understanding the right type of company business license in Dubai for your business is crucial for compliance and successful operation.