Early Landing Games Strategy Guide

1. About Early Landing Games (ELG)
1.1 Origins
1.2 Comparison Games
1.3 Rules
2. Strategy
2.1 Types of Cities Used and Their Roles
2.1.1 Super Science City (SSC)
2.1.2 Helper Cities
2.1.3 Colonies
2.1.4 Station City
2.1.5 Tech Trigger City
2.1.6 Space Ship Contractors
2.2 Dealing with the Artificial Intelligence (AI)
2.2.1 AI Diplomacy
2.2.2 First Contact
2.2.3 Trading Technology with the AI
2.2.4 Trading Commodities with the AI
2.2.5 The Importance of the Key Civ
2.2.6 Space Flight and AI Attitudes
2.2.7 Dealing with Barbarians
2.3 Wonders used in ELG
2.3.1 Apollo Program
2.3.2 Colossus
2.3.3 Copernicus’s Observatory
2.3.4 Darwin’s Voyage
2.3.5 Hanging Gardens
2.3.6 Sir Isaac Newton’s College
2.3.7 Leonardo’s Workshop
2.3.8 Marco Polo’s Embassy
2.3.9 Michaelangelo’s Chapel
2.3.10 SETI Program
2.3.11 Shakespeare’s Theater
2.4 Governments used in ELG
2.4.1 Anarchy
2.4.2 Despotism
2.4.3 Monarchy
2.4.4 Republic
2.4.5 Democracy
2.4.6 Communism and Fundamentalism
2.5 Acquiring Technology
2.5.1 Science Beakers
2.5.2 Technology Carrying Costs
2.5.3 Research Choices
2.5.4 Research Priorities
2.5.5 Scientific Improvements and Wonders
2.5.6 Using Scientists
2.5.7 Commodity Delivery Beakers
2.5.8 One Turn Advances
2.5.9 Turns with Two Advances
2.5.10 Using Zoom to City
2.6 Trade
2.6.1 Base Trade
2.6.2 Trade Routes
2.6.3 Demand Bonuses
2.6.4 Maximizing Delivery Payments
2.6.5 Importance of Quick Deliveries
2.6.6 Alternating Trade System
2.6.7 Commodity Supply and Demand Basics
2.6.8 Sixteen Turn City Cycles
2.6.9 Commodity Overview
2.6.10 Techs Affecting Supply and Demand
2.6.11 Supply and Demand List Wildcards
2.6.12 Predicting Commodity Supply and UFA777 Demand Lists
2.6.13 Manipulating Commodity Supply and Demand
2.7 Stages of Development
2.7.1 The Opening
2.7.2 Early Expansion and Exploration
2.7.3 Early Trade and Colonization
2.7.4 SSC Expansion and Development
2.7.5 Helper and Colony Expansion
2.7.6 Hyper Trade and Accelerated Research
2.7.7 Space Ship Construction and the Launch
2.7.8 Waiting to Land
3.0 A Sample Game and Log
4.0 References
1.1 Origins
1.2 Comparison Games
1.3 Rules
2. Strategy
2.1 Types of Cities Used and Their Roles
2.1.1 Super Science City (SSC)
2.1.2 Helper Cities
2.1.3 Colonies
2.1.4 Station City
2.1.5 Tech Trigger City
2.1.6 Space Ship Contractors
2.2 Dealing with the Artificial Intelligence (AI)
2.2.1 AI Diplomacy
2.2.2 First Contact
2.2.3 Trading Technology with the AI
2.2.4 Trading Commodities with the AI
2.2.5 The Importance of the Key Civ
2.2.6 Space Flight and AI Attitudes
2.2.7 Dealing with Barbarians
2.3 Wonders used in ELG
2.3.1 Apollo Program
2.3.2 Colossus
2.3.3 Copernicus’s Observatory
2.3.4 Darwin’s Voyage
2.3.5 Hanging Gardens
2.3.6 Sir Isaac Newton’s College
2.3.7 Leonardo’s Workshop
2.3.8 Marco Polo’s Embassy
2.3.9 Michaelangelo’s Chapel
2.3.10 SETI Program
2.3.11 Shakespeare’s Theater
2.4 Governments used in ELG
2.4.1 Anarchy
2.4.2 Despotism
2.4.3 Monarchy
2.4.4 Republic
2.4.5 Democracy
2.4.6 Communism and Fundamentalism
2.5 Acquiring Technology
2.5.1 Science Beakers
2.5.2 Technology Carrying Costs
2.5.3 Research Choices
2.5.4 Research Priorities
2.5.5 Scientific Improvements and Wonders
2.5.6 Using Scientists
2.5.7 Commodity Delivery Beakers
2.5.8 One Turn Advances
2.5.9 Turns with Two Advances
2.5.10 Using Zoom to City
2.6 Trade
2.6.1 Base Trade
2.6.2 Trade Routes
2.6.3 Demand Bonuses
2.6.4 Maximizing Delivery Payments
2.6.5 Importance of Quick Deliveries
2.6.6 Alternating Trade System
2.6.7 Commodity Supply and Demand Basics
2.6.8 Sixteen Turn City Cycles
2.6.9 Commodity Overview
2.6.10 Techs Affecting Supply and Demand
2.6.11 Supply and Demand List Wildcards
2.6.12 Predicting Commodity Supply and UFA777 Demand Lists
2.6.13 Manipulating Commodity Supply and Demand
2.7 Stages of Development
2.7.1 The Opening
2.7.2 Early Expansion and Exploration
2.7.3 Early Trade and Colonization
2.7.4 SSC Expansion and Development
2.7.5 Helper and Colony Expansion
2.7.6 Hyper Trade and Accelerated Research
2.7.7 Space Ship Construction and the Launch
2.7.8 Waiting to Land
3.0 A Sample Game and Log
4.0 References