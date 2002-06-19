Announcement

Civ4BtS : CALLISTO - XXXVIII Pitboss APT

    Civ4BtS : CALLISTO - XXXVIII Pitboss APT

    CAMPEONATO APT

    XXXVIII PITBOSS APT

    CALLISTO

    PITBOSS PARA CIVILIZATION IV : BEYOND THE SWORD 3.19 con mod APTMod2017a:
    Hosting and playing the Civ4BtS APT
    Ex-Organizador y jugador de Civ4BtS Progressive Games
  • #2
    CONFIGURACIÓN :

    Mapa : Shuffle
    Tamaño : Estándar
    Nivel del mar : bajo
    Clima: templado
    Era : antigua
    Velocidad : normal (costo de la investigación de tecnologías: +25%)
    Nivel : emperador

    Sólo se pueden intercambiar las tecnologías que uno mismo ha investigado.
    Se admiten todos los tipos de victoria que permite BTS.

    Turnos de 24 horas. El primer turno de la partida durará unas 48 horas.
    Comienzo de la partida: Hoy a las 18:00, hora española.

    JUGADORES (por orden de inscripción):

    1) Gigante Verde
    2) CHINCHIN
    3) Estilpón
    4) 2metraninja
    5) macedon79
    6) Dick76
    7) HBHR


    Información detallada de las Civilizaciones y líderes que intervienen en esta partida (por orden alfabético):

    (proximamente)
