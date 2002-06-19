Login or Sign Up
Logging in...
Remember me
Log in
Forgot password or user name?
or
Sign Up
Log in with
Facebook
Forums
Blogs
Articles
Groups
Today's Posts
Member List
Calendar
Forum
Civilization Series
Civilization en Español
Multijugador en Español
Announcement
Collapse
No announcement yet.
Civ4BtS : CALLISTO - XXXVIII Pitboss APT
Collapse
X
Collapse
Posts
Latest Activity
Search
Page
of
1
Filter
Time
All Time
Today
Last Week
Last Month
Show
All
Discussions only
Photos only
Videos only
Links only
Polls only
Events only
Filtered by:
Clear All
new posts
Previous
template
Next
astrologix
Senior Staff
Join Date:
19 Jun 2002
Posts:
16043
Share
Tweet
#1
Civ4BtS : CALLISTO - XXXVIII Pitboss APT
Today, 12:01
CAMPEONATO APT
XXXVIII PITBOSS APT
CALLISTO
PITBOSS PARA CIVILIZATION IV : BEYOND THE SWORD 3.19 con mod
APTMod2017a
:
Hosting and playing the
Civ4BtS APT
Ex-Organizador y jugador de
Civ4BtS Progressive Games
Tags:
None
astrologix
Senior Staff
Join Date:
19 Jun 2002
Posts:
16043
Share
Tweet
#2
Today, 12:06
CONFIGURACIÓN :
Mapa : Shuffle
Tamaño : Estándar
Nivel del mar : bajo
Clima: templado
Era : antigua
Velocidad : normal (costo de la investigación de tecnologías: +25%)
Nivel : emperador
Sólo se pueden intercambiar las tecnologías que uno mismo ha investigado.
Se admiten todos los tipos de victoria que permite BTS.
Turnos de 24 horas. El primer turno de la partida durará unas 48 horas.
Comienzo de la partida: Hoy a las 18:00, hora española.
JUGADORES (por orden de inscripción):
1) Gigante Verde
2) CHINCHIN
3) Estilpón
4) 2metraninja
5) macedon79
6) Dick76
7) HBHR
Información detallada de las Civilizaciones y líderes que intervienen en esta partida (por orden alfabético):
(proximamente)
Hosting and playing the
Civ4BtS APT
Ex-Organizador y jugador de
Civ4BtS Progressive Games
Comment
Post
Cancel
Previous
template
Next
Apolyton Civilization Site
| Copyright © 2013 Apolyton Civilization Site |
Privacy Policy
Powered by
vBulletin®
Version 5.6.1
Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba vBulletin. All rights reserved.
All times are GMT-5. This page was generated at 12:08.
Working...
Yes
No
OK
OK
Cancel
X
Comment