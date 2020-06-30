zionist conspiracy jub

great start...
I get two goody huts right away, both are settlers... so I get three cities in the beginning instead of 3, basically.
This is a huge advantage. My civilization expands at a rate 3 times the rate of the AI. Even though ICS, for all intents and purposes, is dead, I still find myself expanding my empire at a rate dependent upon the amount of cities I have early on. I know it depends on other factors, but this start definitely helped me.
Well anyways, I had some good city placement. These three cities each were placed next to FOUR resources each. Two of the cities were coastal cities by fish and corn. The other city was by a river with lots of flood plain and a wheat. So flood was plentiful.
