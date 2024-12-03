The goal of watermelon game

The watermelon game , sometimes referred to as the Suika Game, is a lighthearted and engrossing puzzle game with a physics foundation. Here's how to play it:
The watermelon game is adored for its vivid visuals, ease of use, and the delightful sensation of combining fruits. Although it's simple to learn, there's enough difficulty to keep players interested as they try to hit that elusive watermelon!â€‹
- Goal: In order to make the ultimate fruitâ€”a watermelonâ€”you must combine tiny fruits into larger ones in the Watermelon Game. As you combine fruits, your score rises; if the container overflows, the game is over.
- Launch the game: Start the Watermelon Game on your preferred platform, such as the Nintendo Switch, mobile device, or web browser.
- Fruit Drops:Fruits will fall into an empty container displayed on the screen.
- One by one, fruits show up at the top of the screen.
- Tapping or clicking where you want the fruit to fall will release it.
