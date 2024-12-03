Announcement

Make a bitizen virtual character bitlife online

    Make a bitizen virtual character bitlife online

    The main gameplay elements of bitlife online - mobile precursor are still present, where players:

    Make a Bitizen virtual character.
    • Make decisions that influence their character's entire life, from conception to demise.
    • Experience arbitrary life occurrences, triumphs, and setbacks as a result of their choices.
    • This version adds a social element to the game by enabling players to engage, compete, or compare their lives with others through online or multiplayer elements.

    BitLife Online: Why Play?
    • Social Communication: Engage in competition or teamwork with other players, giving the life simulation genre a fresh perspective.
    • Unending Replayability: Because of player choices and chance, each life is different.
    • Easy Fun: Ideal for extended playtime or brief sessions.

    There is nothing to download or install; you may play BitLife Online right in your web browser. For more information, see its official website or platform.â€‹
